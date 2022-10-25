EFCC docks four persons for allegedly inducing voters in Osun





Stock photo

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Economic and Financial Offences Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command on Monday, arraigned four persons for allegedly inducing voters during the July 16 governorship election.

The defendants are Adeyemo Basiru, Abidogun Ismail, Jimoh Kazeem and Yekini Nurudeen Abiodun.

The charge sheet reads, “Adeyemo Bashiru Abiodun, Abidogun Ismail and Jimoh Kazeem on the 16th of July 2022 in Oshogbo within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to corruptly make monetary gifts to voters at unit 2, ward 2, Isale Odun, Oshogbo, Osun State in order to induce them to procure the return of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola to an elective office of the Governor of Osun State at the Osun State Gubernatorial Election.

“You Nurudeen Abiodun on 16th July, 2022 at Oshogbo within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court corruptly made monetary gift to voters at Pilling Unit 002, Ward 8, Are Agbo Isale Agbara in order to induce them to procure…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper