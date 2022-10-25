I’m proud of APC, Buhari award; nobody else can campaign in Rivers – Wike 





Governor Wike (left) receive a plaque of the Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has expressed his delight with the award bestowed on him by the President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike stated this during a dinner/reception in his honour to celebrate the ‘Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery’ in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Rivers governor dedicated the award to God, saying the successes his administration recorded in infrastructural development were made possible by the support and encouragement he received from the state.

He said, “So I thank all of you, and I dedicate this award to God Almighty and to all of you who have prayed for us to achieve what we have achieved. The award is not to me. It is to all of you. I feel proud to say if the ruling party can say you have done well, who is that person? Let them come and campaign…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper