Killings: Benue community rejects Atiku’s sympathy message, says it’s a mockery





Atiku Abubakar

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The people of Gbeji community in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State have rejected the sympathy message sent to them by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the recent herdmen killings in the area, describing it as a mockery.

Alhaji Abubakar had sent a message of sympathy to the community after the attacks that left about 39 people, including two policemen, dead and many hospitalized.

In the message the Presidential candidate said “I’m saddened by the sustained clashes between farmers and herders that led to the loss of lives, including those of police officers in Gbeji community, Ukum LGA of Benue State.

“When our people are well integrated into communities where they live, work, pay taxes and raise their children, they’d be obligated to reciprocate the love and acceptance. My deepest condolences to the families that may have lost a loved one and to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper