National Sports Festival, breeding ground for production of talents – Osinbajo





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesdsy said the National Sports Festival is a crucial activity in the sporting life of Nigeria because it is the breeding ground and the engine room for the production of many outstanding talents.

Professor Osinbajo stated this at the flag off of movement of Torch of Unity for the 21st National Festival to be hosted by Delta State.

Speaking at the brief ceremony that took place at the State House Conference Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said, “Let me first express my delight on this occasion of the flag-off ceremony for the movement of the torch for the 21st Edition of the National Sports Festival, scheduled to hold in Asaba, Delta State from the 28th of November to 10th December 2022.

“The Torch of Unity, which heralds the festival, symbolizes as we have been told the peace and unity of Nigeria and it’s also meant to create awareness of the festival amongst Nigerians and also the world at…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper