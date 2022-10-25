Nigerian diplomatic missions grappling with debt — FG





Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha raised concerns over growing indebtedness faced by Nigerian diplomatic missions all over the world.

Mustapha made this known in Abuja during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Review of Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions Worldwide.

The committee is saddled with the mandate of reviewing all previous reports on the establishment of foreign missions and measures taken to effectively and economically manage Nigeria’s Mission; and to also identify challenges facing those Missions and make appropriate recommendations on their sustainability according to a statement made available to our correspondent by the director of press, office of the SGF, Willie Bassey.

During the inauguration of the 13-man committee, Mustapha said the report of the committee would enable the President to tackle the root causes of the critical state of affairs of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper