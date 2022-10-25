OAU student’s death: Court orders NCS to present Adedoyin for trial Nov 7





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo has threatened to transfer the trial of Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Royal Hotel, Ile-Ife, over the alleged murder of Timothy Adegoke.

Adedoyin along with six of his workers were docked before the Chief Judge on charges bordering on conspiracy, attempted murder, tempering with the body, extra-judicial oath, obstruction of justice, and murder among others.

The court had adjourned for ruling on the application for amendment of charge by the prosecution, and adoption of written addresses.

But at the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Adedoyin was not in court and according to the prosecution counsel, Fatima Adesina, the first defendant was not in court because he was sick.

She told the court that the ruling can proceed in his absence if the court so deem it fit as she has no objection whatsoever.

However, Mr Thanni Olalekan, who took the brief of Kehinde Eleja, SAN, for the first defendant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper