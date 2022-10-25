Presidential debates bias, processes flawed — Kachikwu





… says Nigeria needs new crop of leaders

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has faulted the presidential debates, saying that it is bias and their processes are flawed.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Kachikwu explained the fact that participants for presidential debates are selected based on polls, which was a biased method.

He said, “I think the organisers of the presidential debates need to get their acts together. If they continue to sell this narrative where they want to position certain people and say those are the people who want to come for a debate, Nigerians will no longer tolerate that.

“They announced that they are going to select four candidates based on polls, and that is a flawed process because if it is based on polls, the polls will only throb those who Nigerians have known for the last two decades and that is not fair.

“When you look at the field, there are about…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper