RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea: Havertz scores stunner to send Chelsea into last 16

A second half stunner from Kai Havertz ensured Chelsea advanced to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with a game to spare.

Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic had opened the scoring with a deft left foot finish to put the visitors ahead in a packed full stadium.

Junior Adamu then equalized three minutes into the second half with a intelligent finish after a sloppy defending from the Chelsea backline.

Kai Havertz would however save Chelsea blushes as he scored an absolute stunner to send the Blues through to the next round with a game to spare.

