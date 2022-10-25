Terror Alert: FCT orders reopening of schools, security beef up





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the terror alert on Abuja issued by the United States Embassy in Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has ordered security agencies in the territory to “sustain the state of law and order”, assuring residents of its commitment to their safety.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, gave the order at an emergency security meeting he convened with relevant agencies in the nation’s capital.

Bello also ordered reopening of some schools which were hurriedly closed by some proprietors in the wake of the terror alert.

Director, Information and Communication in the FCT Administration, Muhammed Hazat Sule in a statement said issues concerning the security alert were exhaustively discussed and measures taken to sustain the current state of security and prevent any breach.

Part of the statement reads; “The FCT Administration has called on the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper