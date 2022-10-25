Why Labour Party is use-and-dump party – PDP





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described the Labour Party, LP as a use-and-dump party.

A former Zonal Publicity Secretary of the, Ayo Fadaka, made this assertion while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

Fadaka claimed that the LP has a track record of being used and dumped by politicians.

He said, “Political parties that are preparing for this election have candidates for every position out there. As far as I know, a political party is beyond the name a party bears. There is a very big structure that must flow, to borrow Buhari’s curious quotation, top to bottom. The party must flow from the very top down there; does Labour Party have anything anywhere else?

“Labour Party came into prominence when my oga (boss) and friend Dr Mimiko used it to become governor and since then it has become a party that people use when they think they have to prove a point politically they take, they use and they dump thereafter. For me the Labour…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper