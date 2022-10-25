You can’t become governor with lies, Delta Govt tells Omo-Agege





Mr Charles Aniagwu

Delta Government on Tuesday advised All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to desist from telling lies to hoodwink unsuspecting Deltans into supporting his already failed ambition.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, at a news conference in Asaba said no amount of lies and propaganda deployed by the APC candidate would secure the governorship of the state for him and his failed party.

Aniagwu, who was with the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, stated that the state government would not fold its hands and allow Omo-Agege to use lies and bogus promises to deceive Deltans into voting APC in the general elections.

He said that Nigerians were still grappling with the lies told by the APC to come to power in 2015 and would not allow the Deputy President of the Senate to deceive Deltans into voting a party that lacked leadership and governance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper