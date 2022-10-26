2023: PWDs, vulnerable groups constitute 70% of voters — INEC





By Luminous Jannamike

The Independent National Electoral Commission, said yesterday that over 70 per cent of people who registered in the just-concluded Continuous Voters Registration exercise for the 2023 election were vulnerable groups, including Persons With Disabilities, PWDs.

It, therefore, called on political parties, as key drivers of the democratic process and governance in Nigeria, to take the lead in encouraging the full participation of PWDs in their processes, procedures and activities.

INEC National Commissioner and chairman of its Outreach and Partnership Committee, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, stated these while speaking at the National PWD Civic and Political Lab in Abuja.

The event was organized by a human rights organisation, Inclusive Friends Association, IFA, with support from Participate Today and National Endowment for Democracy.

Delivering the keynote address, titled, ”The role of political parties in engendering inclusive Democratic governance in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper