Chieftaincy tussle: Osun community insist on legal process, pulls out of Owa’s arbitration committee

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Odo-Ijesa community in Atakumosa-East local government area of Osun state has pulled out of the arbitration committee set up by Owa of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromalaran to settle chieftaincy tussle ravaging the community.

The community in a letter presented while addressing journalist on their perceived bias against the committee insisted on allowing the litigation on the matter run it full course.

Speaking on behalf of the community in Ilesa on Tuesday, its Secretary, Odusanya Ishola accused the committee set up to settle the dispute amicably of trying to impose an outsider against the rightful owner, Chief Olugbenga Ogunniyi of the Jakuta family.

The letter which was also signed by the secretary reads in part: “We realized that the committee had already made up their minds to foist a non-member of our community on us despite been in possession of all the facts. By asking High Olugbenga Ogunniyi to pick up another title aside from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper