Court nullifies Rivers APC primaries, de-recognises all candidates

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – AHEAD of the 2023 elections, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has nullified all primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the unlawful exclusion of some party members as delegates to the primaries.

Justice E A Obile made the declaration in a judgement he delivered Tuesday over a case instituted by one George Orlu and four others as Plaintiffs against Rivers APC, requesting nullification of the primaries of APC in Rivers for alleged exclusion in the process.

The judge agreed with the Plaintiffs that they were wrongly excluded in the elections to participate in the party primaries, ruling the primaries nullified and all those elected consequently not recognized as candidates for the coming elections.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, the Spokesman to Rivers APC, Darlington Nwauju, said, “We believe the appellate court shall treat the matter dispassionately and deliver…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper