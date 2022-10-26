Court stops Kogi Govt from shutting down Dangote Cement, others￼





Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana, Kogi state

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, restrained the Kogi government from shutting down Dangote Cement PLC in Obajana area of the state.

The court also stopped the state government from disrupting or suspending the activities of Dangote Coal Mines Ltd and Dangote Industries Ltd in Okaba, Ankpa Local Government Area and in Olamaboro Local Government Area respectively.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the interim order following two separate ex-parte motions moved by counsel for the companies, Regina Okotie-Eboh.

Recall that the Kogi government and Dangote group had recently locked horns over the ownership of Obajana cement factory.

The state government had, on Oct. 13, gave the cement factory at Obajana i48 hours to shut down in honour of the Kogi House of Assembly which ordered the company to sealed until the conglomerate furnishes it with the requisite documents demanded by the legislature.

But the companies, in a motion…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper