David Ajayi wins CWIN writing scholarship





A writing organisation, Creative Writers and Influencers Network (CWIN), has announced David Ajayi as the winner of its Writing Scholarship Scheme worth N1.5 million.

The founder of the organisation, Ijeoma Dicta Okoye, announced this on Tuesday via the organisation’s official social media pages.

Okoye, in her remarks, noted that this was the 5th edition of the programme, which they launched along with their annual Writing Challenge.

She said the scholarship scheme is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that is fully funded by CWIN Africa to help intentional people kick-start their writing careers.

“It is a special development and support programme for young and intentional members of CWIN Africa, which will give the winner(s) access to some of my professional services at no or discounted costs,” she added.

Okoye stated that, as a community, CWIN believes that everyone has a story to share with the world, and that there is a need to help…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper