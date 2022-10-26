Delta Govt bags US award for sustainable healthcare financing





Delta Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (right) administering vaccine on little Chikanma Okonkwo while flagging off the 2022 State Measles Integrated Campaign in Asaba on Wednesday

Delta Government has been conferred with the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) Award for exemplary leadership in healthcare financing.

The award – Partnership for Sustainability Healthcare Financing (Budgeting, Release and Expenditure) was announced at the USCDC Biannual Program Performance Review Meeting/2022 End of Project Cycle Symposium held in Abuja.

Receiving the award at the Flag-off of 2022 State Integrated Measles Vaccine Campaign in Asaba on Wednesday, the State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, commended World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other partners for collaborating with the state government to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper