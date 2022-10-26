I’ll resign if anyone proves I promised to hand over to him as governor – Wike





.

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has vowed to resign from office if anyone could prove he promised to make him his successor.

Wike said this at a state dinner banquet held to celebrate the conferment of distinguished award on infrastructure delivery on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said it was not in his character to make a promise to help anyone and to renege on the promise.

He explained that it had become pertinent for him to correct erroneous lies peddled by some persons that he reneged on his promise to make them his successor.

“God gives power. I challenge whoever will say he sat with me and I made a promise to him or her that the way things are going; he or she will be the next governor.

“If anybody can come out and challenge me, I will resign as governor of Rivers State,’’ he said.

Wike dedicated the award conferred on him to God and to the people of Rivers State.

He said that but for God’s divine benevolence and the support of Rivers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper