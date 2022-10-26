INEC announces 93.5m voters for 2023 Polls





.To sanction 23 officials over multiple registrations

.As Political Parties pass confidence vote on Yakubu, back BVAS, IReV

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s general election, the Independent National Election Commission INEC has declared over 93.5 million Nigerians as eligible to participate in the exercise as voters.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the third quarterly meeting with political parties.

Noting that 12.29 million Nigerians successfully completed their registrations as new voters in the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration CVR, Yakubu added that after a rigorous clean up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System ABIS, over 2.78 million were identified and removed as ineligible registrants.

Consequently, he said the commission has identified 23 of its registration officers for severe sanctions having attempted to engage in multiple registration of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper