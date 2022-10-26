Mohbad’s lawyer ends contract deal with Naira Marley





Mohbad and Naira Marley

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian street singer, Mohbad’s lawyer has served a notice of contract termination on Naira Marley the owner of Marlian Records.

Vanguard reported, Mohbad shared a video clip early this week, claiming he was assaulted at the hands of the Marlian crew after he requested to change his manager who happens to be a member of the Marlian family.

The statement issued by the singer’s lawyers on Tuesday served Naira Marley’s Marlian Records with notice of contract termination.

The letter headed “Termination Notice” reads in part that Naira Marley orchestrated and carried out violent attacks on their client, Mohbad.

It also provided that Naira Marley has failed to pay all royalties and advances due to Mohbad as agreed in the contract entered into in 2019.

The letter also stated that it was on the basis that Mohbad was terminating his contract with Marlian Records, adding that Naira Marley pay all the royalties, advances, and all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper