Obaseki responsible for PDP’s unending crisis — Keyamo￼

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC has again celebrated the June 2020 exit of the Edo state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki from its fold, saying while the APC has remained peaceful since then, the governor’s entry into the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has now thrown the opposition party into a wave of existential crisis.

Minister of state for Labour and Employment and Chief Spokesperson for the PCC, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN stated this in a statement issued Tuesday evening in Abuja.

He said; “We read with utter amusement the outburst of the Governor of Edo State claiming Nigeria will break up if the APC wins the Presidential election. This is coming from a Governor who turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to the outrageous and divisive statement made by his presidential candidate in Kaduna a few days ago calling for Northerners not to vote for Yoruba or Igbo candidates.

“This is also coming from a Governor who has so far…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper