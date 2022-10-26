PHED worried as 70,000 customers default payment for 6 months electricity supply





As NERC demands N6B monthly collection

Situation compounded as flood damages equipment

As 187 Bayelsa staff get N9,250,000 flood relief

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) has expressed worry on how to sustain quality service delivery as 70000 customers connected to the company’s supply have not paid for power consumed in the past six months.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PHED, Dr. Benson Uwheru, who raised the alarm yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, said the situation is further compounded by the raging flood ravaging their largely coastal mandate states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, destroying transformers and sundry equipment.

Against recent matching orders to power distribution companies (Discos) in Nigeria by the sector regulator, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on need to intensify the revenue drive, Uwheru urged PHED employees to awaken hunger and…





