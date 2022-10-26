Pressure mounts to arrest father for allegedly damaging 2-yr-old baby’s arm in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Human Right Commission, NHRC, and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Imo State chapter, are now mounting pressure on the security agencies to arrest one 31-year-old, Mr Confidence Amatobi, from Amurie in the Isu local government area of the state, for allegedly using a plastic hanger to damage the right arm of his 2-year-old boy, a miracle.

It was gathered on Tuesday in Owerri, NAWOJ, NHRC, have been collaborating with the security agencies to arrest the suspect.

The reason for the attack on the infant by the suspected father was that the baby was allegedly crying too much and distracting him (the father).

The attack on the baby by the said father, now at large had resulted in the amputation of the right arm of the 2-year-old baby, at the Pediatrics of the federal medical centre, FMC, Owerri.

The state chairman of NAWOJ, Dorothy Nnaji, alleged that “The perpetrator Mr Confidence Amatobi, who hails…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper