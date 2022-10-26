Stanbic IBTC engages  businesses to for new markets





By Peter Egwuatu

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, has said it is collaborating with Nigerian businesses both large, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, through enabling platforms to connect the players with new markets and also for capacity building.

The bank stated this during the official launch of its new products and unveiling of proposition for businesses of different sizes and across different sectors of the economy.

The Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Remy Osuagwu, stated that the organisation is repositioning to reflect the Nigerian local and international business scene while creating solutions that address the growth challenges affecting Nigerian businesses.

He stated: “The main idea behind our launch is to showcase all the financial solutions, including advisory services that businesses can take advantage of to meet their growth aspirations, especially in the face of the current challenging operating terrain….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper