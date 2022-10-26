We’ve paid more attention to promoting plight of poor, vulnerable – Humanitarian Minister





By Charly Agwam

The Minister Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiyya Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that the Federal Government has paid more attention to promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite the economic slump the administration inherited.

Speaking at the flagoff of the training programme for MCPs selected from the North-East geopolitical zone and flagging-off the commencement the second pilot of the N-Skills programme in Bauchi on Tuesday, the minister said that the MCPs were carefully selected using NBTE-guided criteria.

She said that her ministry is training 1,830 Master Craft Persons (MCPs) from the 36 States and FCT for a period of 6-months apprenticeship.

“Since President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2015, the Federal Government has paid more attention to promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite the economic slump the Administration inherited. This…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper