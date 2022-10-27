2023: PDP’ll restore Nigeria’s lost glory, says gov Emmanuel





Akwa Ibom State Governor and chairman of the PDP presidential Campaigns Council, Mr Udom Emmanuel has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will restore Nigeria’s lost glory by easing the current economic woes and insecurity plaguing the nation.

Speaking Tuesday at the flag-off of campaigns and presentation of flags to PDP candidates in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, held at the Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area Township Stadium, the Governor lauded the consistent and unalloyed support of the people of Ikot Ekpene senatorial district to PDP and their assurances to vote Atiku Abubakar as President, Umo Eno as Governor and all candidates of the party within the Senatorial District.

Governor Emmanuel noted that with the adverse socio-economic challenges in the past seven and a half years, resulting in high costs of goods and services, with food, petroleum products, and other items now at outrageous costs, Nigerians cannot wait to embrace a PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper