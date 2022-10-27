Experts react to CBN’s plan to redesign Naira





By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief, Peter Egwuatu, Asst. Business Editor, Yinka Kolawole, Nkiru Nnorom, Rosemary Iwunze and Godfrey Bivbere

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has commenced actions on redesigning of Nigeria’s currency notes, the Naira, with a view to take control over the circulation and the integrity.

The Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who announced this at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, said that the exercise would affect the upper denominations: 200, 500 and 1000 notes.

Explaining the rationale for the exercise, Emefiele said the bulk of the nation’s currency notes were outside bank vaults and that the CBN would not allow the situation to continue.

According to him the new notes will be released for public use on December 15, 2022.

He also said that the old notes and the new notes would circulate together until January 31, 2023 when the old notes would cease to be legal tender.

He further stated: “Indeed, the integrity of a local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper