Jos DISCO to support rural, urban electrification in Plateau – MD





Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau (L) with Engr Abdu Mohammed, MD of Jos Disco

The Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED), has promised to support the expansion of rural and urban electrification programme in Plateau to boost its economy.

Abdu Mohammed, the Managing Director of the company said this when he visited the state Gov. Simon Lalong in Jos

Mohammed also promised to push for the completion of the 132 KV line to Pankshin, 2×40 MVA, 132/33KV transmission station to service the entire Central and Southern parts of Plateau, covering 13 out of the 17 Local Government Ares of the state.

“We will participate in electricity expansion in rural communities and to urban areas that will support the economy of the industry that we are involved in the state.

“Places like the industrial clusters and the Makeri areas have some challenges with under-frequency relay operation.

“We have already gotten approval from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to move it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper