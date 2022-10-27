Rema’s voice featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer





Rema

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has shared a snippet of his contribution to the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie.

Sharing the news on his Twitter page today, Rema claimed his voice was featured in the trailer of the sequel of the Marvel Studio’s iconic movie, which is scheduled to be released worldwide on November 11, 2022.

Sharing the movie trailer clip on his Twitter page he wrote, “My voice on the Black Panther trailer, wow I’m speechless! Big ups everyone who took part in making this happen, Wakanda Forever! ✊🏾🖤 @marvelstudios @shanechubbz.”

My voice on the Black Panther trailer, I’m speechless! Big ups everyone who took part in making this happen, Wakanda Forever! ✊🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/iYDNM2qxWV — REMA (@heisrema) October 27, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Tems also contributed to the soundtrack for ‘Black Panther:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper