Security Alert: Abuja safe to host Nigeria Mining Week – Adegbite





Olamilekan Adegbite

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Thursday night, assured participants of Abuja’s safety to host 2022 Nigeria Mining Week from November 1-3, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by Director, Press & Public Relations Department, Etore Thomas, where Olamilekan assured investors and stakeholders that Abuja is absolutely safe to host the event.

Theme of the 6th edition of the Nigeria Mining Week is ‘Successes and Achievements in the Mining Sector’.

The statement reads in part, “As the count down to the 2022 Nigeria Mining Week begins, the Federal Government has assured investors and stakeholders that Abuja is absolutely safe to host the 2022 Nigeria Mining Week.

“The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite gave this assurance during the 2nd Pre-Event Press Briefing ushering in the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Mining Week, at the Ministry’s Headquarters,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper