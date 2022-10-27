Some INEC officials tried to enrol fake voters 40 times — Yakubu





*Total of 23 officials to face the law over multiple registrations

*Announces 93.5m voters for 2023 polls, says no going back on BVAS, IreV

*Political parties pass confidence vote on Yakubul12.29 million new voters registered

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

For engaging in multiple registrations of voters during the last voters’ listing exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced the in-house sanctioning of 23 officials.

The records of the commission showed that some of the 23 officials attempted to register some fake voters 40 times, INEC National Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed yesterday during the third quarterly meeting with political parties, in Abuja.

Ahead of next year’s general election, the electoral umpire also declared that no fewer than 93.5 million Nigerians are eligible to participate in the exercise as voters, noting that 12.29 million Nigerians successfully completed their registrations as new voters…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper