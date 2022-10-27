Strike: JAMB warns varsities against jumping academic sessions





*Says 2020, 2021, 2022- 2023 admissions still effective

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

AS public universities resume for academic activities across the country following eight months of industrial action declared by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU,the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has warned against jumping of academic sessions.

The nation’s tertiary institutions admission body,said admissions offered in 2020, 2021, 2022 to 2023 sessions were all still in effect, insisting that they must not be skipped.

Even as it said it has no control on admission processes by universities, JAMB however,said it has not directed any institution to cancel any admission.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede disclosed this shortly before he declared open the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, in Abuja, on Wednesday.







Source: Vanguard Newspaper