Terror Threat: Again, UK govt warns nationals against travels to FCT





… warns of an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, has warned British nationals against non-essential travels to the Federal Capital Territory.

This was even as the FCDO warned of an increased terrorist attack in the FCT, adding that the travel advice will be constantly reviewed as it reflects the situation.

The FCDO in its advisory obtained by Vanguard, listed Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Kebbi, Plateau, Taraba, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States, as places against all but essential travels.

The advisory read: “The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice on 26 October to British nationals. The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper