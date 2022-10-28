2023: Fashola, Al-Makura, Ogbe head Directorates in Tinubu/Shettima ICC





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Governors of Lagos State and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola SAN and Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and Alhaji Kashim Imam have been named among those heading Directorates in the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC).

Also heading a Directorate is the former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, while the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Silas Agara is the National Coordinator of the Council.

The ICC was established by some critical stakeholders of the APC to complement the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), but with a particular focus on the grassroots.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Director Media and Publicity Committee of ICC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, he said,

“A Special purpose vehicle, the Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council has been unveiled in Abuja.

