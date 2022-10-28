2023: INEC’s decision on use of technology sacrosanct, irreversible – IPAC  





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s decision to deploy technology, including the BVAS and electronic transmission of result in the 2023 election is sacrosanct, final and irreversible.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Yabagi Sani, in Abuja on Friday, IPAC slammed those seeking the removal of top officials of the Commission who are insisting on the full use of technology in next year’s elections.

The Council should respect the country’s democracy and quit the effort to create a crisis of confidence in the electoral system.

It cautioned that any plot capable of unsettling INEC management at this crucial juncture, could derail the sanctity of the 2023 polls.

Sani said, “To us at IPAC, the deployment of technological devices, such as the BVAS and electronic transmission of results, is sacrosanct and an irreversible fait accompli.

