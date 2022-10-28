2023: Lagos4Lagos 5,000 defectors, act of desperation by Lagos APC – Jandor





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos state Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr.Olajide Adediran, popularly called, Jandor has denied a report that 5,000 of his loyalists defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, describing it as an “act of desperation by drawning ruling party.”

Adediran said the people that allegedly defected to the APC were not members of his Lagos4Lagos Movement, and that it was all a “stage-managed defection, a charade.”

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, at the Liberty House, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Jandor said, “No member of Lagos4Lagos Movement was there. What are we going there for, we have all we want in the PDP. We saw all of them on TV, I never met them from Adams.

“We don’t have money, but we have God and the people. I don’t know most of these faces that were put clothes on in the name of defection.

“What happened yesterday (Thursday) is a paid job. Our members were not there, they are still…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper