ADC raises alarm over destruction of campaign billboards in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, yesterday raised an alarm over the alleged destruction of campaign billboards of the ADC candidates in Imo State by suspected agents of the state government.

The National Vice Chairman South East, ADC, Chilos Godsent, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

He said one of the victims of such an attack, was the ADC, House of Representatives Candidate for the Ikeduru/Mbaitoli federal constituency, Chinonso Ubah. They linked the destruction to persons who claimed to be operatives of the Imo State Signage and Advertisement Agency.

According to him, “The African Democratic Congress, ADC, South East Zonal Secretariat received with rude shock the report of reckless, arbitrary and criminal removal of the Campaign Bill Boards, Flex Banners and Posters of Chinonso Ubah, the Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, for the Mbaitoli /Ikeduru, MBAIKE, Federal Constituency in the forthcoming general…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper