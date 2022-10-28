Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov 18





A Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Nov 18 for hearing a N20bn suit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date for hearing the suit, which also has the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIC), Ahmed Abubakar as a defendant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had filed a writ of summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1702/222.

The application, dated and filed on Sept. 23, listed Abubakar Malami and Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

Ejimakor sought “a declaration that the defendants’ arrest and imprisonment of the plaintiff (Kanu) at a location in Kenya and the subsequent imprisonment of the paintiff in the aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment.

“A declaration of…





