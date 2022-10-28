Detention of Kanu against 3 court orders freeing him is assault to Igbo — Ugochinyere





By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, on Friday, decried the continued detention of the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, despite three different court orders.

It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division had on October 13,2022, delivered judgement ordering the release of Kanu.

The Federal High Court, Umuahia, also ordered Kanu’s release and ordered the Federal Government to return him to Kenya where he was illegally extradited.

In a similar circumstance,a High Court in Abia State had also given a judgment in favour of the IPOB leader.

Ugochinyere, in a press statement on Friday, said Kanu’s continued detention despite these court judgments shows that President Muhammadu Buhari -the led government does not have respect for the rule of law.

He added that the development is proof that President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper