ECOWAS moves to strengthen regional economic relations with Europe

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has reiterated its commitment towards strengthening regional economic relations with the rest of the world, particularly Europe.

The ECOWAS Commissioner of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, stated this while declaring open the fifth West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) Strategic Steering Committee meeting, on Thursday in Abuja.

She explained that the aim of the programme was to strengthen the capacity and competitiveness of goods and services from ECOWAS member states to other parts of the world, without being rejected.

She said that the impact of COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on the region have highlighted the need to strengthen the resilience of economies by focusing on competitiveness that could simultaneously improve the effectiveness and efficiency of production.

This, according to her, will drive innovations in product manufacturing as the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper