Food inflation heightened by insecurity, energy crisis — Report





By Yinka Kolawole

A report by SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence, a geopolitical research firm, has indicated that food inflation in Nigeria spiked in the third quarter of 2022, Q3’22, due to insecurity, intermittent energy shortages and fuel prices.

In the report released yesterday, titled, ‘Jollof Index Q3 2022: Brace for Impact’, the research firm, using the Nigerian delicacy to gauge food inflation, said that the average cost of making a pot of jollof rice for a family of five increased by 7.6 percent from an average price of N9,220 in June to N9,917 in September.

According to SBM, across the 13 markets surveyed, Wuse II recorded the highest cost of making a pot of jollof rice at N13,150, while Onitsha had the cheapest price at N8,510.

It noted that the price of rice, a significant ingredient in the jollof index, has been rising due to a weakened naira and scarce forex, which affect imports, adding that the prices will further increase as floods destroy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper