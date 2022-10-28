PDP reschedules presidential rallies following Atiku’s US trip





Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation has postponed its rallies over of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s trip to the United States for political campaign and meetings.

The PDP PCO Director of Field Operations, Umar Bature, made this known in a press statement on Thursday.

Bature stated that its presidential rallies earlier scheduled to be held in Ondo, Kebbi, Ekiti and Bayelsa States would no longer be held as scheduled.

The Campaign Organisation added that new dates would be communicated once they were fixed.

The statement read, “This is to formally inform all Management of the PCO that in view of our Candidates’ trip to the United States, our Presidential Rallies earlier scheduled for Ekiti, Ondo, Kebbi and Bayelsa States will no longer hold as scheduled.

“New dates will be communicated once they are fixed. All inconveniences regrettable.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper