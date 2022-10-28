Policy framework, incentives key to growing LPG market — NNPC





By Ediri Ejoh & Joseph Oso

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has called for clearer policy framework, incentives and more investment in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG (cooking gas) market to deepen its use in Nigeria.

Taking this position at the ongoing Nigerian Liquified Petroleum and Gas Association, NLPGA, conference yesterday, Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, represented by the Managing Director, Nigeria LPG limited, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, also said that the growth in the LPG market over the last 15years could not have been possible without the collaboration between upstream gas suppliers, NNPC and other private sector players.

He stated: “The country currently produces about 2million tons of LPG annually. Domestic LPG protection from NLNG, NPDC, mobile operating and gas processing plants, constitutes about 25% of annual consumption while 55% is being imported to the country.

“There is a need for policies,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper