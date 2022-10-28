Security Advisories: Buhari urges security agencies, citizens not to panic





President Muhammadu has advised the nation’s security establishment and entire citizens to continue being vigilant, saying it is important to avoid panic.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Buhari was reacting to security advisories issued by some embassies in Abuja, urging citizens to remain calm.

According to him, the recent changes in travel advice from the U.S. and UK governments should not be a cause for panic.

”Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens.

”UK and U.S. travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations.

”Indeed, the UK and U.S. advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over.

”However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent. Since the July…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper