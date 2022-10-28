US Chamber of Commerce invites Atiku for bilateral meeting





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will meet with the United States (US) Chamber of Commerce to discuss the deepening of bilateral relations between Nigeria and the US.

The invitation extended to Atiku by US Chamber of Commerce was obtained Vanguard.

Speaking on the aforementioned invitation and Atiku’s visit to the US, his Special Assistant, AbdulRasheed Shehu, late Thursday, said the PDP presidential candidate has arrived in the US.

The statement reads, “Being the largest Chamber of Commerce in the world with strong presence in 50 states in the US, the chamber plans to discuss and hear Atiku’s perspectives on how best the US corporations can best support Nigeria’s economic development and improve bilateral relations between the United States and Nigeria.

“While in the US, the former Vice President will use the opportunity of his visit to interact with the US-Nigerian top business leaders, members of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper