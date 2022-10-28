We can’t compel candidates to attend debates – INEC





INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The chairman of the Independent National Election Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday declared that the commission is not saddled with the power to force any electoral candidate to attend a debate.

He made the statement on Thursday while addressing the quarterly consultative meeting with media executives in Abuja.

Yakubu argued that debate, just like voting, is a democratic right. We know debates are to make citizens be better informed.

His words, “I am not sure we can compel someone to attend the debate. You cannot do that. Even in most advanced countries, you can’t compel someone to do anything in a democracy. Debate, just like voting, is a democratic right. We know debates are to make citizens be better informed.

“However, there is an unspoken consequence for candidates not participating. I also understand that some candidates prefer not to attend in order to avoid making mistakes that would drive voters from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper