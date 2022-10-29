2023: ECOWAS harps on free, fair, credible polls





.Says Nigeria’s gen poll, important to Africa

.Visits Lagos PDP Guber candidate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the 2023 general polls, the ECOWAS Fact-Finding Mission for the Elections said that it is important to the African continent and beyond, stressing the need for free, fair and credible polls in Nigeria.

The mission, therefore, called on all stakeholders to play their roles to achieve democratic expectations.

The Head of the Mission and former Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Dr. Kwadu Afari-gyan, stated this on Friday when he led the mission on a courtesy visit to the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and his campaign team at Liberty House Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos.

Members of the ECOWAS delegation include, Mr Mohammed Konnel, the Chief Electoral Commissioner, Sierra Leone; Dr Remi Ajibewa, Director, Political Affairs, ECOWAS and Dr Onye Orukuwa, Head of Peace and Mediation Unit, ECOWAS.

Others were: ASP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper