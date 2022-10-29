Antecedents of candidates should be proof of capacity — Akeredolu





•Says dubious people want to take advantage of religion

By Dapo Akinrefon

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, hassaid the antecedents of prominent candidates in the forthcoming presidential election should be the evidence of their capacity to lead the country in 2023.

Governor Akeredolu urged Nigerians to keep the debate on equity and justice alive for peace to reign in the land.

He added that the south must produce the next President in the spirit of equity and fairness.

The Governor spoke on Friday at the 16th Jesus Festival Dinner of the Ibadan Anglican Diocese held at the Ibadan Civic Centre, Agodi, Ibadan.

Governor Akeredolu, who noted that competence and integrity should be the criteria for representation, stressed that the recent debate on representation on account of faith is most unnecessary.

He said: ”As Christians, we must not only be prayerful. It is important that we adopt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper