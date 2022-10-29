Bello has performed creditably well for Kogi – Ohere





Mr Abubakar Ohere, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi Central Senatorial Candidate, says the Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration has performed creditably well in the state.

He declared this on Saturday in Abuja at an event organised by the Ohere Political Vanguard in collaboration with Kogi Central Elite for Ohere to welcome the Corporate Elites Forum.

Ohere, who was a former Commissioner for Works and Housing in the state, said the event was also to engage Kogi residents in Abuja in line with the consultative policy of the state government.

He explained that the programme was all about engaging the state’s indigenes while doing periodic review of what had been achieved, particularly now that politics was in the air.

“People need to know what we have achieved and what we intend to achieve as candidates, if by God’s grace we emerged as winners in the coming elections.

“We have been engaging all manner of people from the grassroots and some of them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper