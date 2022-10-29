Floods: People must be alive to vote – Shettima





Sen. Kashim Shettima, vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election said in Abuja on Saturday that people must be alive to vote.

He was reacting to questions from newsmen who wanted to know what would happen to potential voters whose Permanent Voter Cards were lost to recent floods across the country.

“Beyond the issue of voter’s card, people have to be alive for them to cast their votes.

“It is very disheartening and unfortunate that we lost lives and property to the floods,’’ Shetima said at the unveiling of the national campaign headquarters of Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha (HUM) APC national support group.

“We sympathise with victims; we were in Damaturu on Friday to commiserate with flood victims.’’ he said.

Shettima said, however, that he is just a member of the political party, and that political parties should be allowed to play their role appropriately in that regard.

Commending HUM, Shettima said:





Source: Vanguard Newspaper